Air Quality Alert issued for some Tuesday; Rain and storm chances return midweek

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, and Preble counties Tuesday.

Air Quality Alert

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Dry, comfortable weather holds Tuesday

Active weather with storms returns midweek

Higher humidity returns to end the week

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY: Seasonably warm temperatures but dry conditions are expected today, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Sunny skies with some clouds are expected with highs reaching the middle to upper 80s.

Mostly clear skies continue tonight with temperatures dropping into the middle 70s overnight.

SC7

WEDNESDAY: The chance for rain and storms returns however its only expected to be isolated chances, mainly in areas north of I-70. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s with some more humid conditions during the day. The heat index, or ‘feels like’ temperature will be in the lower 90s.

A better chance for rain arrives overnight into Thursday morning.

SC7

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy during the day, but there will be a chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY: Another day with a mix of sun and clouds and a chance for showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

SC7

SATURDAY: Warm and humid conditions with another chance for showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Warm and humid with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms possible. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

©2023 Cox Media Group