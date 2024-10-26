Traffic backed up after reported fire, crash on I-75 in Montgomery County

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

The left lane on Interstate 75 North at Needmore Road is closed due to a crash, according to OHGO.

The left lane on Interstate 75 North beyond Wagner Ford and Siebenthaler Avenue is closed due to a fire.

The contraflow lane on I-75 S is blocked due to a crash.

I-75 at Needmore Rd (OHGO)

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

