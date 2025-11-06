TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi crash shuts down I-75 NB, blocks SB lanes near downtown Dayton

For the latest updates on this crash, click here.

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

In Dayton, a crash involving at least one semi has shut down lanes on northbound Interstate 75 near US 35. At least one lane on the southbound side also appears to be blocked due to the crash, according to OHGO.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

© 2020 Cox Media Group