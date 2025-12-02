TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lanes closed due to semi crash on I-70 EB

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

A crash has closed the right lanes of Interstate 70 near State Route 235. ODOT cameras show a jack-knifed semi blocking both right lanes. The left lane is open.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

