TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lanes blocked due to crash on NB I-75 in Montgomery Co.

Major Highway Incidents

The right lanes are blocked due to a crash on Interstate 75 Northbound between Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and State Route 741. ODOT cameras shows the right lanes are blocked. One vehicle suffered front-end damage in the center lane. Two vehicles are in the right shoulder. We are seeing delays of at least 15 minutes on NB I-75. News Center 7 will update this story.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

