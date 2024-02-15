TRAFFIC ALERT: Ramp from I-75 South to US 35 East closed due to overturned semi

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237.

Major Highway Incidents

The ramp from I-75 South to US-35 East is closed due to an overturned semi.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY: The ramp I-75 South to US-35 East CLOSED due to a crash. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/ru8JwWYBwl — ODOT Dayton (@ODOT_Dayton) February 15, 2024

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

