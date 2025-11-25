TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes open after crash on I-75 SB

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

All lanes are back open after a crash on Interstate 75 southbound. The left lanes were closed around 5:35 a.m. after a crash on I-75 SB past Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, according to ODOT cameras. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, including a semi. We will continue to follow this story.

Crash on I-75 SB past Edwin C Moses Blvd Photo from: OHGO (via Website)

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

