TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lane closed due to crash on I-75 SB in Montgomery Co.

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

A crash has closed the left lane on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County. ODOT cameras show the crash is on southbound I-75 just past I-675. There is a vehicle in the median.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

