TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays after crash on I-75 in Montgomery Co.

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

Officers have responded to a crash on northbound Interstate 75 near Austin Boulevard. ODOT cameras show a black car ended up in the ditch. Airbags have been deployed. The right shoulder is blocked.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

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