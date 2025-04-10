TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down 2 lanes on I-75 SB in Harrison Twp.

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

In Harrison Twp., the two right lanes are closed on southbound Interstate 75 due to a crash. Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers confirmed one vehicle was involved in the crash and that one person was injured. The Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting travel delays of over 10 minutes.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

© 2020 Cox Media Group