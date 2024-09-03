TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causing delays on I-75 in Montgomery County

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

A crash is blocking lanes on I-75 in both directions beyond State Route 48 and Grand Avenue. ODOT cameras show multiple police cruisers and fire crews on scene of the crash. Vehicles on both sides of the interstate appear to be involved.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

























© 2020 Cox Media Group