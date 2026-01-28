TRAFFIC ALERT: Center lane blocked due to crash on I-75 SB in Vandalia

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

The center lane is blocked after a crash on Interstate 75 southbound past U.S. 40 in Montgomery County. ODOT cameras show delays on I-75 SB approaching Vandalia.

The left lane is blocked after a crash on Interstate 75 northbound at Main Street in Dayton.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

