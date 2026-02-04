TRAFFIC ALERT: Busy ramp to I-75 closed after crash involving semi

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

A busy ramp to Interstate 75 is closed after a crash involving a semi. The Needmore Road ramp to I-75 southbound is closed after a one-vehicle crash. ODOT cameras show a semi is jackknifed. The right lane is also closed. We will continue to update this story.

I-75 Needmore Road semi crash Photo from: OHGO

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

© 2020 Cox Media Group