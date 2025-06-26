TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups reported after crash on I-675 in Greene County

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

On northbound I-675 near state Route 235 in Fairborn, a crash involving multiple vehicles was reported around 1:45 p.m. The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the right lane of I-675 is blocked. No additional details were immediately available.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

© 2020 Cox Media Group