TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed on State Route 4 due to vehicle fire in Dayton

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

We are seeing delays on State Route 4 Southbound after a reported vehicle fire. The vehicle fire was reported on Southbound State Route 4 and Stanley Avenue. Dayton officers have closed all lanes. ODOT cameras are showing delays on SR-4 at Harshman Road. We will update this story.

Delays on State Route 4 Photo from: ODOT

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

© 2020 Cox Media Group