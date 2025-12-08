Traffic

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed due to crash on I-75 in Moraine

By WHIO Staff
Crash on I-75 SB near Dryden Road Photo from: OHGO
By WHIO Staff

Major Highway Incidents

  • All lanes are closed due to a crash on Interstate 75 southbound near Dryden Road. The crash was reported around 6:40 p.m. We will continue to follow this story.

Street Incidents

  • No major incidents to report at this time.

