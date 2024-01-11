Traffic

Crash closes all lanes I-75 southbound

By WHIO Staff

I-75 S at Needmore I-75 S at Needmore (OHGO)

By WHIO Staff

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

UPDATE: As of 9:25 p.m., the interstate has reopened and traffic is moving.

  • All lanes are closed on I-75 Southbound at Needmore Rd, or mile marker 58, due to a crash, according to OHGO. Traffic is currently backed up for about 12 minutes. News Center 7 is working to learn more information now.

Street Incidents

  • No major incidents to report.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

Dayton Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Click here to add this map to your website.

 

Lowest Area Gas Prices

NOTE: Some locations report gas prices even when they are closed, under construction, or are otherwise not open for business. We recommend reaching out to a location to confirm they're open before making a trip.

Dayton Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com

 

 

Find low Gas Prices at GasBuddy.com

 

Dayton Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com

 

Dayton Historical Gas Price Charts Provided by GasBuddy.com







© 2020 Cox Media Group

Most Read