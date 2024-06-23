Crashes cause delays on I-75 in Montgomery County

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

At least one crash is causing traffic to build up on I-75 Southbound beyond Needmore Road. According to OHGO, the left lane on I-75 S beyond Needmore Rd is blocked. A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor said a crash may have occurred in the contraflow lane. OHGO indicates traffic is backed up to the I-70 interchange.

I-75 Northbound beyond Wagner Ford Road and Siebenthaler Avenue is closed due to a crash, according to OHGO.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

