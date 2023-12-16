Former Dayton Flyer quarterback fired as NFL head coach

LOS ANGELES — A former University of Dayton quarterback has been fired as an NFL head coach.

>>Four days after losing 3-0, Raiders set franchise scoring record, beat Chargers 63-21

Brandon Staley was fired as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, as well as General Manager Tom Telesco, the team announced.

This comes one day after the Chargers lost 63-21 to the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas.

“I want to thank Tom and Brandon for their hard work, dedication, and professionalism and wish both them and their great families nothing but the best,” said Dean Spanos, Owner and Chairman of the Board, in a statement. “These decisions are never easy, nor are they something I take lightly, especially when you consider the number of people they impact.”

Staley was hired in 2021 after serving as defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams. He went 24-24, including a playoff loss to Jacksonville in 2022.

He played college football at the University of Dayton and was the team’s starting quarterback for two years, from 2003 to 2004.

His teams went 16-5.

©2023 Cox Media Group