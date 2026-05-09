UCLA's Megan Grant sets NCAA softball record with 38th home run this season

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — UCLA slugger Megan Grant set the single-season home run record for Division I softball when she hit her 38th of the season on Saturday.

Grant drove an 0-2 pitch from Nebraska's Jordy Frahm deep to left-center field for a solo home run, giving UCLA a 2-0 lead in the third inning of the Big Ten Championship Game. The senior broke the record she shared for one day with Arizona's Laura Espinoza, who hit 37 home runs in 1995.

Grant had tied the record on Friday with a solo shot in the second inning of a 19-5 win over Wisconsin in a semifinal.

Nebraska defeated UCLA 7-2 on Saturday to win the conference championship.

Grant trailed Oklahoma’s Kendall Wells by one homer heading into conference tournament play. Wells did not homer in Oklahoma’s loss to Georgia on Thursday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Grant hit home runs in each of UCLA's three Big Ten Tournament games.

Grant still has competition for the record, and the race to see who ends up with it could last until the Women's College World Series. Wells has 36 and Grant's teammate, Jordan Woolery, has 33.

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