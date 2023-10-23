Several local high schools to play in 1st round of 2023 OHSAA football games

MIAMI VALLEY — Several local high schools will be in action on Friday night to kick off the 2023 Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: OHSAA first-round playoff pairings released, who local high schools will play

OHSAA released the first round-playoff pairings Sunday afternoon and the top eight seeds in each region will host first-round games, an OHSAA spokesperson said.

Second-round games will take place on November 3 at the higher-seeded teams’ venue.

Neutral sites will be used during the third round starting on November 10 and the regional finals on November 17, according to the spokesperson.

The state semifinals are on November 23.

The state championship games will be in Canton on Nov. 30-Dec. 2.

>>WHIO TV’s Touchdown 7 Homepage

These first-round games involve high schools from across the area:

Division I

Region 2

Olentangy Orange (5-5) at Centerville (8-2)

Springfield (5-5) at Wayne (7-3)

Fairmont (5-5) at Dublin Coffman (7-3)

Miamisburg (7-3) at Delaware Hayes (8-2)

Region 4

Middletown (3-7) at Princeton (10-0)

Springboro (2-8) at St. Xavier (6-4)

Mason (5-5) at Lebanon (7-3)

Division II

Region 8

Stebbins (4-6) at Troy (9-1)

Fairborn (4-6) at Northmont (6-4)

Sidney (5-5) at Harrison (7-3)

Xenia (5-5) at Lima Senior (8-2)

Division III

Region 12

Western Brown (3-7) at Tippecanoe (8-2)

Oakwood (4-6) at Trotwood-Madison (8-2)

Elida (5-5) at Butler (8-2)

New Richmond (5-5) at Wapakoneta (8-2)

Hillsboro (5-5) at Celina (8-2)

Chaminade Julienne (6-4) at Mount Healthy (8-2)

Bellbrook (7-3) at Wilmington (8-2)

Division IV

Region 16

Dunbar (6-3) at Clinton-Massie (10-0)

Urbana (7-3) at Unioto (9-1)

Roger Bacon (6-4) at Alter (7-3)

Waverly (6-4) at Shawnee (9-1)

McNicholas (5-5) at Eaton (8-2)

Division V

Region 20

Westfall (6-4) at Valley View (9-1)

Carlisle (3-7) at Waynesville (8-2)

Miami East (6-4) at Brookville (8-2)

Preble Shawnee (7-3) at Milton-Union (7-3)

Greeneview (7-3) at Northeastern (7-3)

Division VI

Region 24

Dixie (3-7) at 1 Williamsburg (9-1)

Troy Christian (3-7) at 2 Versailles (8-2)

Dayton Christian (2-7) at Cincinnati Country Day (10-0)

Lucasville Valley (3-7) at West Liberty-Salem (9-1)

National Trail (4-6) at Tri-Village (9-1)

Deer Park (3-7) at Twin Valley South (6-4)

Allen East (4-6) at Anna (5-5)

Division VII

Region 28

Tri-Country North (4-6) at Marion Local (10-0)

Lockland (4-5) at Ansonia (10-0)

St. Henry (3-7) at DeGraff Riverside (9-1)

New Bremen (4-6) at Cincinnati College Prep (7-2)

Bradford (5-4) at Minster (8-2 )

Fort Loramie (5-5) at Southeastern (7-3)

Mechanicsburg (6-4) at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (7-2)

Lehman Catholic (7-3) at Cedarville (7-3)

>>Welcome Stadium renovations allow district to host OHSAA track, field tournament

Tickets for all playoff games will be available on Mondays here.

Details on state championship game tickets are posted here.

News Center 7 will have highlights and scores from first-round action Friday night on Touchdown 7 beginning at 11:13 on October 27.

©2023 Cox Media Group