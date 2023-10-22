OHSAA first-round playoff pairings released, who local high schools will play

OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released the first-round playoff pairings, following the conclusion of regular-season football games, according to a spokesperson from the association.

All first-round games will take place on Friday, Oct. 27 kicking off at 7 p.m.

The top eight seeds in each region will host the first-round games, the spokesperson said.

The final football report showing all teams in every region can be found here.

Second-round games will occur on Friday, Nov. 3 at the higher-seeded team’s venue, the spokesperson said.

Neutral sites will be used during the third round, Friday, Nov. 10, and regional finals the following week.

The state semifinals will take place on Friday, Nov. 23, the spokesperson said

The state championship games will be hosted in Canton on Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2.

Tickets for all playoff games will be available on Mondays here.

Details on state championship game tickets are posted here.

Local OSHAA Football First-Round Playoff Pairings:

Division I

Region 2

13 Olentangy Orange (5-5) at 4 Centerville (8-2)

12 Springfield (5-5) at 5 Huber Heights Wayne (7-3)

11 Fairmont (5-5) at 6 Dublin Coffman (7-3)

9 Miamisburg (7-3) at 8 Delaware Hayes (8-2)

Region 4

15 Middletown (3-7) at 2 Princeton (10-0)

13 Springboro (2-8) at 4 St. Xavier (6-4)

9 Mason (5-5) at 8 Lebanon (7-3)

Division II

Region 8

15 Stebbins (4-6) at 2 Troy (9-1)

13 Fairborn (4-6) at 4 Clayton Northmont (6-4)

12 Sidney (5-5) at 5 Harrison (7-3)

10 Xenia (5-5) at 7 Lima Senior (8-2)

Division III

Region 12

15 Western Brown (3-7) at 2 Tippecanoe (8-2)

14 Oakwood (4-6) at 3 Trotwood-Madison (8-2)

13 Elida (5-5) at 4 Butler (8-2)

12 New Richmond (5-5) at 5 Wapakoneta (8-2)

11 Hillsboro (5-5) at 6 Celina (8-2)

10 Chaminade Julienne (6-4) at 7 Mount Healthy (8-2)

9 Bellbrook (7-3) at 8 Wilmington (8-2)

Division IV

Region 16

16 Dunbar (6-3) at 1 Clinton-Massie (10-0)

15 Urbana (7-3) at 2 Unioto (9-1)

13 St. Bernard Roger Bacon (6-4) at 4 Alter (7-3)

10 Waverly (6-4) at 7 Shawnee (9-1)

9 McNicholas (5-5) at 8 Eaton (8-2)

Division V

Region 20

16 Westfall (6-4) at 1 Valley View (9-1)

15 Carlisle (3-7) at 2 Waynesville (8-2)

14 Casstown Miami East (6-4) at 3 Brookville (8-2)

11 Preble Shawnee (7-3) at 6 Milton-Union (7-3)

10 Greeneview (7-3) at 7 Northeastern (7-3)

Division VI

Region 24

16 Dixie (3-7) at 1 Williamsburg (9-1)

15 Troy Christian (3-7) at 2 Versailles (8-2)

14 Miamisburg Dayton Christian (2-7) at 3 Cincinnati Country Day (10-0)

13 Valley (3-7) at 4 West Liberty-Salem (9-1)

12 National Trail (4-6) at 5 Tri-Village (9-1)

10 Deer Park (3-7) at 7 Twin Valley South (6-4)

9 Allen East (4-6) at 8 Anna (5-5)

Division VII

Region 28

16 Tri-Country North (4-6) at 1 Marion Local (10-0)

15 Lockland (4-5) at 2 Ansonia (10-0)

14 St. Henry (3-7) at 3 DeGraff Riverside (9-1)

13 New Bremen (4-6) at 4 Cincinnati College Prep (7-2)

12 Bradford (4-4) at 5 Minster (8-2)

11 Fort Loramie (5-5) at 6 Southeastern (7-3)

10 Mechanicsburg (6-4) at 7 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (7-2)

9 Lehman Catholic (7-3) at 8 Cedarville (7-3)

