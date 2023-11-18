6 area high school football teams to play in OHSAA semifinals

OHIO — Six area high school football teams will be playing in the Ohio High School Athletic football semifinals.

OHSAA announced the pairings and neutral sites for the semifinal games Saturday, according to a spokesperson from the association.

The regions are paired based on the geography of the schools involved.

The top team in the bracket will be the home team. It will be listed first in the pairings, the spokesperson said.

A team’s win-loss record, regional seed, and state rank won’t factor in the home or away designation.

17 of the 28 regional champions were No. 1 seeds in their regions, the spokesperson said.

All semifinal games will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24.

Local teams and where they will play: (Local teams and neutral sites will be bold)

Division I

Springfield (9-5) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (10-4) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division III

Celina (12-2) vs. Columbus Bishop Watterson (13-1) at Xenia Doug Adams Stadium

Division IV

Steubenville (13-1) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (11-3) at Westerville Central High School

Division V

Germantown Valley View (13-1) vs. Liberty Center (14-0) Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division VI

Columbus Grove (12-2) vs. Versailles (12-2) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field

Division VII

Hamler Patrick Henry (12-2) vs. Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) at Lima Spartan Stadium

Tickets for playoff games are available on Mondays at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

For more information about state championship game tickets, visit the OHSAA website.

