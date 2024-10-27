Santos’ 20 points helps Dayton end exhibition season with win

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers finished its preseason schedule beating Ashland, 65-56, Saturday night at the UD Arena.

Nate Santos led all scorers with 20 points, including 6-8 from three-point range. Malachi Smith added 12.

UD led 40-27 at halftime.

The Flyers shot less than 35% from the floor in the second half, including 3-14 from beyond the arc.

The Eagles cut the deficit to as much as eight points, 62-54, with 2:22 remaining but got no closer.

Dayton begins the 2024-25 regular season on November 4 when they host Saint Francis (PA) at the UD Arena.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. We will also carry it here at WHIO.com.

