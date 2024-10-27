Sports

Santos’ 20 points helps Dayton end exhibition season with win

By WHIO Staff
Photo of Nate Santos. Photo courtesy of Rick Roshto

Nate Santos (Dayton vs Ashland) Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (RICK ROSHTO www.dblrphoto.com /Rick Roshto)

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers finished its preseason schedule beating Ashland, 65-56, Saturday night at the UD Arena.

Nate Santos led all scorers with 20 points, including 6-8 from three-point range. Malachi Smith added 12.

UD led 40-27 at halftime.

The Flyers shot less than 35% from the floor in the second half, including 3-14 from beyond the arc.

The Eagles cut the deficit to as much as eight points, 62-54, with 2:22 remaining but got no closer.

Dayton begins the 2024-25 regular season on November 4 when they host Saint Francis (PA) at the UD Arena.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. We will also carry it here at WHIO.com.

