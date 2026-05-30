Pulisic: `One will bounce off your knee and go in' and then `everything goes in after that'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — In a career-worst scoreless slump, Christian Pulisic is confident goals will come for him at the World Cup.

“I’ve had this happen before in my career," he said Saturday, a day before the U.S. faces Senegal in the Americans’ next-to-last warmup match. "There’s difficult times and then sometimes one will bounce off your knee and go in and then it seems like everything goes in after that.”

Pulisic had 10 goals in his first 15 matches for AC Milan this season but went scoreless in 19 games after Dec. 28. He has has gone eight U.S. matches without a goal since November 2024.

“He is going to score in World Cup. Yes, I really trust in that,” coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “He has very good attitude, very good commitment. He’s trying so hard to get his best level and I think he will achieve it for sure.”

A 27-year-old attacker from Hershey, Pennsylvania, Pulisic has 32 goals in 84 international appearances. His goal in the 1-0 win over Iran at the 2022 World Cup advanced the Americans to the round of 16.

He has the most international experience among the 26 players on the U.S. roster and is the lone holdover from group that played in the 2017 loss at Trinidad and Tobago, which ended the Americans' streak of seven straight World Cup appearances. Pulisic is among 13 players returning from the 2022 roster.

“Guys have just gotten a lot more experience at club level, international level," Pulisic said. “Going through that World Cup as a team, going through the really good performances and getting through the group and then having a tough loss against a big team, it all helps you grow. It all helps you learn.”

At the 2022 World Cup, Pulisic was injured while scoring against Iran, then returned for the 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the round of 16.

“Most of the guys are going to go into this World Cup a lot — yeah, just a bit more relaxed, ready for these big moments," he said. "Every game and every big moment just feels just a little bit easier and you feel a little more comfortable going into it.”

Milan finished the Serie A season with two wins in its last eight games, wasting a lead on the final day and missing Champions League qualification. Coach Massimiliano Allegri and CEO Giorgio Furlani were fired.

“I don’t try to place blame or figure out the problems,” Pulisic said. “There are moments where I could have done a lot better and it was a difficult time for our team. It was a difficult time for me, and that’s what it comes down to. I haven’t changed the way I train, the way that I prepare, the way that I continue to move forward and try to improve every day. I’m still doing that every day and that's why I can keep my head high. Obviously, I’m disappointed but now I have to look forward on what’s in front of me.”

Sunday's game against 14th-ranked Senegal and a June 6 friendly against No. 10 Germany will be the last prep matches for the 16th-ranked Americans before their World Cup opener against No. 40 Paraguay on June 12. Defender Chris Richards, recovering from two torn ankle ligaments, won't play Sunday.

“I’m sure we’re going to test a couple things, move some guys around,” Pulisic said. “Maybe it won’t look exactly as it will in the games.”

When the Americans last gathered in March, they lost 5-2 to Belgium and 2-0 to Portugal.

“Just getting a little bit of rhythm and a good feeling with the team going into the tournament,” Pulisic said. “These are two really strong opponents, so we have a great opportunity to test ourselves going into the World Cup. Obviously, we want to get good results, but most importantly, just feeling confident.”

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