Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette carted off the field with an upper body injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers 2024 first-round draft pick Xavier Legette was carted off the field on Tuesday with an upper body injury.

Panthers coach Dave Canales is expected to address the exact nature of the wide receiver’s injury after practice.

Legette was trying to make a catch in the corner of the end zone when he came down hard on the back of his head. Trainers rushed to his side and Legette was later seen wiggling his fingers in the air in front of trainers before boarding a cart.

Players shook Legette's right hand before he was taken into the locker room.

The Panthers have already lost wide receiver Chris Brazzell, their third-round pick from Tennessee, for the season to a torn LCL injury. Legette, who lost his starting job last season to Jalen Coker, and Brazell were expected to battle for the team's No. 3 wide receiver spot behind Coker and last year's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan.

Legette had 35 catches for 363 yards and three TDs last season.

The Panthers open preseason play on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.

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