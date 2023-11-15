Sports

NFL linebacker suspended 3 games following hit on Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

By WHIO Staff

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: Denzel Perryman #6 of the Houston Texans runs across the field during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium on November 5, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman has been suspended following his recent hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on Sunday.

>>Texans end Bengals winning streak with last-second field goal

Perryman has had prior run-ins with the NFL with hits this season.

The suspension was issued by NFL Vice President of Operations, Jon Runyon, on Tuesday.

“With 4:07 remaining in the fourth quarter, you were involved in a play that the league considers a serious violation of the playing rules,” said Runyon. “You lowered your head and delivered a forcible blow to the shoulder and then the head/neck area of the receiver. You had an unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided.”

The Texans beat the Bengals, 27-24.

He noted that Perryman had six violations of this type of personal foul for his career, including Week 2 against Indianapolis when he was fined for a violation of the same rule.

Perryman will be suspended for games against Arizona, Jacksonville, and Denver. He will be eligible to return to the Texans’ active roster on December 4.

