NFL linebacker suspended 3 games following hit on Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

NEW YORK — Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman has been suspended following his recent hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on Sunday.

Perryman has had prior run-ins with the NFL with hits this season.

The suspension was issued by NFL Vice President of Operations, Jon Runyon, on Tuesday.

“With 4:07 remaining in the fourth quarter, you were involved in a play that the league considers a serious violation of the playing rules,” said Runyon. “You lowered your head and delivered a forcible blow to the shoulder and then the head/neck area of the receiver. You had an unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided.”

The Texans beat the Bengals, 27-24.

He noted that Perryman had six violations of this type of personal foul for his career, including Week 2 against Indianapolis when he was fined for a violation of the same rule.

Perryman will be suspended for games against Arizona, Jacksonville, and Denver. He will be eligible to return to the Texans’ active roster on December 4.

