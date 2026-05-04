NCAA rules committee approves robot ump for challenging balls and strikes in SEC Tournament

The robot umpire is coming to college baseball, at least on an experimental basis.

The NCAA Baseball Rules Committee on Monday approved the Southeastern Conference's request to implement a challenge system for balls and strikes for each game of the 2026 SEC Tournament. It will be similar to the system used in Major League Baseball.

Teams can challenge an umpire’s strike or ball call via an automated ball tracking system that monitors the exact location of each pitch, relative to the specific batter’s zone.

“The introduction of this challenge system at the SEC Tournament reflects our continued commitment to innovation,” Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “This addition represents a continued step forward for our game, aligns more closely with the professional level and supports the development of our student-athletes as they prepare for success at the next level.”

Each team will have three challenges to start the game. If a challenge is successful, the team will retain the challenge. If the original call is confirmed, the team will lose the challenge.

Upon a challenge, the pitch location will be compared against the electronic strike zone. The result will then be displayed on the stadium videoboard and broadcast.

The SEC baseball tournament will be played May 19-24 in Hoover, Alabama.

The Automatic Ball-Strike system would be allowed for other conference tournaments if a conference wanted to use it and followed the same protocols as the SEC.

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