Mitch Marner scores twice to help Golden Knights eliminate Mammoth with Game 6 win

SALT LAKE CITY — Mitch Marner had two goals and an assist, Carter Hart made 21 saves and Vegas Golden Knights beat the Utah Mammoth 5-1 on Friday night in Game 6 to wrap up the first-round series.

Vegas will face Anaheim in the second round. The Ducks advanced Thursday night with a 5-2 home victory over Edmonton in Game 6.

Vegas has surged since John Tortorella took over as coach from the fired Bruce Cassidy, closing the regular season 7-0-1 after the change.

Marner had two goals and five assists in the series.

Brett Howden opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the series. Colton Sissons added a third-period goal for Vegas soon after Utah’s Kailer Yamamoto cut it to 2-1. Cole Smith had an empty-netter.

Howden scored with 4:58 left in the first period. Marner’s shot went to the right of the goal and rebounded out front for Howden to put home.

On Wednesday night in Game 5, Howden scored in double-overtime in Vegas 5-4 victory. Vegas also won 5-4 in overtime in Game 4.

Marner made it 2-0 with 45 seconds left in the second after Vegas had the puck in Utah’s end for more than two minutes. He blasted a slap shot from the top of the right circle off Ian Cole’s knee and in.

Karel Vejmelka made 21 saves for Utah. The Mammoth led in the third period in each of the first five games.

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