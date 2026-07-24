Michael Kim shoots a 59 at the 3M Open, the 15th time it's been done in PGA Tour history

BLAINE, Minn. — Michael Kim carded the 15th 59 in PGA Tour history on Friday, making a 24-foot putt for birdie on the 18th hole at the 3M Open.

Kim birdied the final four holes of his bogey-free round at TPC Twin Cities to get to 14-under for the tournament.

Jake Knapp was the last to shoot 59 during the first round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic.

Kim, whose previous career low round was 62, made five straight birdies beginning on No. 3 and added three in a four-hole stretch beginning on No. 9.

Second in the Valero Texas Open in April, Kim’s best finish in 12 tournaments since was 17th, and he missed four cuts, including the past three weeks at the British Open, Scottish Open and John Deere Classic.

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