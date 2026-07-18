Kylian Mbappé passes Lionel Messi for career World Cup scoring record with 22 goals

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Kylian Mbappé moved past Lionel Messi for the career World Cup scoring record with 22 goals, scoring twice for France in a 6-4 loss to England in Saturday's third-place match.

Mbappé finished this World Cup with 10 goals, two more than Messi in the race for the Golden Boot, which is awarded to the tournament's top scorer. Should he remain ahead of Messi after Argentina plays Spain in Sunday's final, he would become the first player to win the Golden Boot twice.

France trailed England 4-0 when Mbappé flicked a shot past goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the 48th minute. Then he beat Henderson again with a left-footed strike from about 14 yards in the 66th minute to pass Messi's career mark of 21 goals.

France pulled within 4-3 on Mbappé's second goal. Les Bleus missed out on a chance at playing in their third straight World Cup final when they lost to Spain in the semifinals.

Mbappé scored eight goals to win the Golden Boot four years ago in Qatar, where France lost to Messi and Argentina in a penalty shootout in the final.

Mbappé started the match, and his quest for the Golden Boot appeared to be going nowhere when France trailed 4-0 at halftime. England stars Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham were not in their squad's starting lineup, although Bellingham entered as a substitute and scored late in second-half stoppage time. He finished the tournament with seven goals, one more than Kane.

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