Jones scores 7 touchdowns as UC football wins season opener over EKU

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats got a big afternoon from quarterback Emory Jones to start the 2023 season.

>>‘A new era;’ University of Cincinnati officially joins Big 12

He scored seven touchdowns, five passing and two rushing, in a 66-10 victory over Eastern Kentucky at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday. The seven touchdowns are a school record by a quarterback in a single game.

Jones went 19 of 23 for 345 yards and five touchdowns to five different receivers.

It was also the first win under first-year head coach Scott Satterfield.

>>UC football begins Scott Satterfield era with spring football game

The Bearcats got their first touchdown on 4th and 5 as Jones threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Xzavier Henderson.

“It definitely got us going as an offense. It was a play we had been running a lot. Xzavier [Henderson] got through and got on top of the safety,” Jones said. “I put it up there for him and he did the rest. Definitely, felt good about that. My first touchdown in Nippert Stadium felt good.”

The other receivers to catch touchdowns were Braden Smith, Daquris Wiggins, Aaron Turner, and Payten Singletary.

>>UC football names Louisville’s Scott Satterfield as new head coach

Satterfield was happy with the start to the season as Cincinnati never let up from the opening kickoff.

“Right from the start, I think on our first drive we went down and hit a big touchdown and from that point forward, we really didn’t slow down,” Satterfield said. “I thought that Emory [Jones] played very well. I thought he did a good job in his decision-making. We felt that we had some good receivers and they proved that to be true today.”

Cincinnati’s next game will be on Saturday night, September 9, at Pittsburgh as the two schools renew the “River City Rivalry.” Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

©2023 Cox Media Group