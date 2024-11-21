Dayton controls 2nd half, beats New Mexico State

DAYTON — After a tight first half, the Dayton Flyers controlled the second half in a 74-53 win over New Mexico State Wednesday at the UD Arena.

UD led 29-28 at the half but came out hot in the second half to take a 51-35 advantage with 12:40 remaining.

Nate Santos led the Flyers with 23 points. He made six three-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds.

Amael L’Etang added 11 off the bench while Zed Key scored 10 points.

Dayton led 53-41 but Santos ignited a 14-0 run with a three.

L’Etang scored five points during that stretch. Key’s dunk and Malachi Smith’s layup were also a part of the run.

Smith’s basket gave UD a 67-41 advantage.

The Flyers’ biggest lead was 29 points, 72-43, after Santos buried his fifth trey of the second half.

Dayton improves to 5-0 overall.

Their next game will be Monday when they play nationally ranked North Carolina in the first round of the Maui Invitational.

UD leaves on Friday.

Dayton and North Carolina last played in the 2010 NIT Championship at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Flyers won, 79-68.

Monday’s game will be at the Lahaina Civic Center at 11:30 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. It will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

