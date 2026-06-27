Russell beats Ferraris to F1 pole in Austria despite yellow flag controversy

SPIELBERG, Austria — Just when it seemed Mercedes' Formula 1 pole position streak was surely at an end, George Russell had other ideas.

Russell came through the second-to-last corner seconds after Max Verstappen went spinning off the track toward the barrier, causing a yellow flag which means drivers must slow down.

Russell was warned of the yellow flag ahead of time by Mercedes over the radio and argued he lifted off the accelerator earlier than usual for the corner and that the rest of his lap was still enough for first place.

It was still “an amazing lap,” he said.

The stewards agreed and deemed the incident needed "no further investigation", keeping Russell on pole ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton for Sunday's "heat hazard" race.

Why Russell's lap stood

The key factor keeping Russell's lap on the board was that it was a single, not double, yellow flag at the corner.

A single yellow means drivers need to be able to show they slowed down noticeably. A double signifies more immediate danger, and in qualifying means drivers should abandon any attempt at setting a competitive lap time.

Russell argued it was the right call because Verstappen's car was on the other side of a gravel runoff area and slowing down meant he didn't risk losing control and potentially hitting the wreckage.

“I didn’t even see the car because the runoff is so far and I think in that instance a single yellow was correct because a double yellow is immediate danger," he said.

"I think I did everything right to be very much under control, and it’s a very different story to a double."

It's the fourth pole position for Russell this season, not counting sprint races, and puts him level with teammate and standings leader Kimi Antonelli.

Antonelli’s lead is set to shrink

By the time Russell crossed the line to take pole, fans and broadcasters assumed Ferrari's Leclerc and Hamilton were set to end Mercedes' run of pole position in each grand prix this season.

They both bested Antonelli's time by less than a tenth of a second shortly before Verstappen went off. Verstappen also looked like a contender for pole with his upgraded Red Bull car and was set to improve on his previous time.

Leclerc is set to start Sunday's race second, and Hamilton third after his win for Ferrari last time out. Antonelli was fourth in his lowest qualifying result of the season.

That makes it likely his lead — 41 points over Hamilton, 50 over Russell — is set to shrink for the second race running. Antonelli's car broke down in the last race, the Barcelona-Catalunya GP, as Hamilton won and Russell was second.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff told Sky Sport Germany it was “a matter of experience” that Antonelli seemed to abandon his lap after Verstappen's crash while Russell was “super clever” in lifting off just enough to keep his lap competitive.

Verstappen's earlier time was still good enough for fifth ahead of the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

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