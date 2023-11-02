Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to practice, status unknown for Sunday

BEREA — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to practice on Wednesday after playing only 12 snaps in the last four games with an injured right shoulder.

He did not practice last week because of the injury he suffered against the Tennessee Titans on September 24.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Watson would be limited before the team took the practice field, according to the Associated Press.

He threw several passes with good velocity of practice open to the media, including a couple over 20 yards, the AP said.

Watson has been out with a strained rotator cuff and P.J. Walker has started the last three games.

Cleveland will host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

The game will be televised on Channel 7 and broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO Radio.

