Browns open preseason against in Jets in Hall of Fame Game

CANTON — The Cleveland Browns will begin the 2023 preseason tonight against the New York Jets tonight in the Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Browns will start quarterback Kellen Mond in the first half and play rookie quarter Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the second half. Both quarterbacks will be making their Browns debuts.

It will also be the first time Cleveland’s defense will play a game under new coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Quarterback Zach Wilson will start for the Jets. He started nine games last season.

Both teams starting quarterbacks, Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers, will not play tonight.

The Hall of Fame Game is part of Enshrinement Week for this year’s NFL Hall of Fame class.

Browns great Joe Thomas along with Jets legends Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis will be enshrined two days later.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m.

