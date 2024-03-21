Reds acquire infielder after injury Matt McLain injury

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds acquired an infielder Wednesday after it was revealed that Matt McLain will not be ready for Opening Day.

>>Cincinnati Reds decide on Opening Day starter

The team acquired infielder Santiago Espinal from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for a minor-league pitcher.

Espinal was an All-Star back in 2022. He hit .248 with two home runs and 25 RBIs in 88 games last season.

The news came after the Reds announced that McLain had an injury to his non-throwing injury.

>>Former Cincinnati Reds catcher, member of Big Red Machine era, dies at 76

Manager David Bell revealed it after Cincinnati lost, 8-1, in a split-squad game against Texas.

“I think it’s safe to say he’s not going to start the year on time,” he said. “As far as knowing exactly what that’s going to look like, it’s still too early. Until he gets that second opinion, we’re really not going to know that. We can start planning on not having him to start the year.”

Bell said something was found after McLain underwent an MRI exam.

“I do know we’re going to have a discussion of some options as far as what treatment he gets,” he said. “There’s the potential for surgery, but not necessarily.”

Cincinnati opens the season on March 28 when they host Washington at 4 p.m. at Great American Ball Park.

Welcome to Reds Country, Santiago‼️ pic.twitter.com/EkPlG5OnQN — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 21, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group