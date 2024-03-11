Cincinnati Reds decide on Opening Day starter

GOODYEAR, AZ — The Cincinnati Reds have decided on who will start on Opening Day later this month.

Reds manager David Bell announced that free-agent acquisition Frankie Montas will get the starting nod against the Washington Nationals on March 28 at Great American Ball Park.

It will be the third Opening Day assignment for Montas, who started Opening Day for the A’s in 2020 and 2022, according to MLB.com.

Bell announced it on Sunday after Cincinnati beat Cleveland, 5-3, in spring training at Goodyear, Arizona.

“It’s a tough decision,” Bell said. “Only one guy can pitch. Frankie’s done some things in his career. Just because of his experience and how much success he’s had. It’s a tough call. Obviously, Opening Day in Cincinnati is really important to all of our guys. That’s acknowledged 100 percent, but game two will be just as important.”

The Reds signed Montas to a one-year contract in January. He was limited to one appearance for the New York Yankees last season due to a shoulder injury.

Hunter Greene will get the start on March 30.

The announcement came after the team received news about one of their players on Friday.

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced that Reds infielder Noelvi Marti was suspended Friday for 80 games after he tested positive for a performance enhancer.

The team said in a statement on social media Friday that they, “fully support Major League Baseball’s drug policy and its penalties,” and “will not have further comment.”

The Reds begin the 2024 season on March 28 hosting Washington at 4:10 p.m. at Great American Ball Park.

