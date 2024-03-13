Local

Former Cincinnati Reds catcher, member of Big Red Machine era, dies at 76

By WHIO Staff

St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OHIO - APRIL 22: A detail view of a Cincinnati Reds hat in the dugout during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park on April 22, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Bill Plummer, a former member of the Cincinnati Reds’ Big Red Machine era, has died at age 76.

Plummer, who served as a backup catcher to Hall of Famer Johnny Bench from 1972 to 1977, died on Tuesday, WKRC reported.

He was originally signed by the Cubs in 1967 and was traded to the Reds in 1969, according to a social media post from the Reds Museum.

Plummer appeared in 324 games over eight seasons in a Reds uniform, the post said. After his playing career, he had a long career of managing and coaching.

Plummer had stints coaching in the Majors with Seattle from 1982-83 and from 1988-91 and with the Colorado Rockies in 1993 and 94, according to WKRC. He also managed the Mariners for one season, 1992, and the team went 68-94.

The Cincinnati Reds said in a social media post it is saddened to learn of Plummer’s passing.

Bill Plummer TUCSON, AZ - FEBRUARY 19: Bill Plummer of the Arizona Diamondbacks poses during photo day at the Diamondbacks spring training complex on February 19, 2009 in Tuscon, Arizona. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

