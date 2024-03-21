Former Dayton Dragon, top Reds prospect, to miss 2024 season after shoulder surgery

CINCINNATI — A former Dayton Dragon and top Reds prospect will miss the 2024 season after shoulder surgery.

Edwin Arroyo had surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, the team announced Wednesday.

Nick Krall, Reds president of baseball operations, said he will miss the 2024 season.

Arroyo was hurt when he dove back to first base on a pickoff play on March 13 against the San Francisco Giants.

He was targeted to begin the season at Double-A Chattanooga, according to MLB.com.

Last season, Arroyo batted .252 with 13 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases over 123 games with both Dayton and Chattanooga.

He was one of two prospects acquired from the Seattle Mariners in the trade for former pitcher Luis Castillo.

MLB Pipeline has ranked Arroyo as the Reds’ No. 3 prospect and No. 67 overall.

