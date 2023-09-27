De La Cruz homers twice to help keep Reds’ playoff hopes alive

CLEVELAND — Elly De La Cruz hit two of the team’s four home runs as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Cleveland Guardians, 11-7, Tuesday night to keep their playoff hopes alive.

It was the rookie’s first two-homer game of his career as he also drove in four runs.

Luke Maile had three RBIs, including the go-ahead single in the fifth inning that put the Reds ahead, 8-7.

T.J. Friedl homered for the fourth straight game in the sixth to extend the lead to 9-7.

De La Cruz put the game out of reach with a two-run home run in the ninth.

Cincinnati will play at Cleveland tonight at 6:40 p.m. and it will be the last home game for Guardians manager Terry Francona, who has called his impending retirement, “The worst-kept secret ever.”

The Reds moved within 1.5 games of the third and final NL Wild Card spot held by the Cubs.

Cincinnati has four games remaining and won its season series against Chicago, 7-6.

