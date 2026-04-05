Astros place ace right-hander Hunter Brown on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Houston Astros placed ace right-hander Hunter Brown on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right shoulder strain.

Brown, who won 12 games with a 2.43 ERA in 2025, pitched six strong innings to lead Houston to a 9-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. He earned the win by allowing only one hit with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Brown reported shoulder discomfort during a routine throwing session on Friday, according to manager Joe Espada. Brown then flew to Houston to be examined by team doctors.

Espada told MLB.com a timetable for Brown's return is pending further examinations.

The Astros recalled right-hander Christian Roa from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding roster move before Sunday's game against the Athletics. The move with Brown was made retroactive to Thursday.

Brown, 27, has won 11 or more games in three consecutive seasons and has a 3.44 career ERA in 102 games, including 94 starts, over five seasons.

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