Local Steals & Deals: Your Garden Glow Up

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!

To access these great savings: Use the links provided below. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

The Secret to a Magical Garden

Whether you’re looking to eliminate the frustration of tangled hoses or add a touch of nighttime magic to your patio, these two garden essentials are the ultimate deals. By combining heavy-duty, stainless steel durability with a beautiful naturally glowing plant, you can create a yard that is as easy to maintain as it is beautiful to look at.