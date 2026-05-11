Steals and Deals

Local Steals & Deals: Your Garden Glow Up

By Local Steals and Deals
Local Steals & Deals
Local Steals & Deals Your Garden Glow Up (Local Steals & Deals)
By Local Steals and Deals
Local Steas & Deals Presents

7 May, 2026

Your Garden Glow Up

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!


To access these great savings:

  1. Use the links provided below.
  2. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

The Secret to a Magical Garden


Whether you’re looking to eliminate the frustration of tangled hoses or add a touch of nighttime magic to your patio, these two garden essentials are the ultimate deals. By combining heavy-duty, stainless steel durability with a beautiful naturally glowing plant, you can create a yard that is as easy to maintain as it is beautiful to look at.


BERNINI

Deal: $40.00

Retail: $69.99

(While supplies last)

43% Off

Stop fighting with kinking rubber hoses that crack under the sun. The Bernini Metal Hose is constructed from high-grade 304 stainless steel, making it puncture-resistant, UV-protected, and completely kink-free. It stays cool to the touch and slides effortlessly over rocks and around corners without snagging. Best of all, it comes with a stylish, decorative storage bucket, so your garden stays organized when the work is done.

Shop now

Roberta’s Unique Gardens

Deal: $30.99

Retail: $49.95

(While supplies last)

38% Off

Experience this bioluminescent plant that brings a soft, moonlight-like glow to your garden every single night. Unlike "glow-in-the-dark" novelties that require batteries or blacklights, the Firefly Petunia glows naturally thanks to its internal biology. During the day, it’s a beautiful, healthy white petunia; at night, it emits a steady, magical light that illuminates your flower beds or patio. It’s a self-sustaining wonder that turns your outdoor space into an enchanting evening retreat.

Shop now
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