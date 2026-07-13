US ends latest round of airstrikes on Iran after Tehran strikes Gulf states

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The U.S. military said Monday it ended its latest wave of strikes targeting Iran, insisting that Tehran does not control the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. military’s Central Command said in a statement that it hit air defense systems, radar sites, missile and drone equipment and small boats.

Central Command said it used fighter jets, ships, aerial drones and naval drones for the first time.

“The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor for global trade,” Central Command said. “Iran does not control it.”

It added: “U.S. forces are postured and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available to commercial shipping despite Iran’s continued unwarranted aggression, harassment, threats and arbitrary declarations.”

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