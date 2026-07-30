Death toll tops 1,500 in fastest-growing Ebola outbreak in history, Congo says

BUNIA, Congo — The fastest-growing Ebola outbreak in history has killed more than 1,500 people in eastern Congo, according to official data released Thursday, a 50% spike in around a week that shows the outbreak continues to outpace response efforts.

The latest update from Congo’s government shows that as of Tuesday, 3,442 cases have been recorded in the latest outbreak, and 1,521 people have died.

The outbreak declared on May 15 is unlike most previous Ebola outbreaks because the Bundibugyo virus responsible for it has no approved vaccines or treatments.

It has also killed more people at a quicker rate than any previous outbreak, including the 2014-2016 outbreak that was considered the worst on record with over 11,000 deaths out of at least 28,000 cases. That outbreak took about eight months to reach 1,000 deaths.

Ebola is rare, but highly contagious and can be contracted via bodily fluids such as vomit, blood or semen. The disease it causes is severe and often fatal.

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