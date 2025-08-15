WHIO-TV wins National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast

DAYTON — The Radio Television Digital News Association has awarded WHIO-TV the esteemed National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast, Small Market Television. This award is among the most prestigious in the broadcast television industry.

“This is a tremendous honor,” said Cox Media Group Ohio Senior Vice President and General Manager Darren Moore. “It’s a privilege to serve the people of this community. Our News Center 7 team works very hard, and our greatest reward is providing the Miami Valley with important news and life-saving information—to be recognized for this coverage is an incredibly proud moment.”

The newscast recognized for this award includes breaking news coverage of nine tornadoes that ripped through parts of the Dayton, Ohio community, damaging and demolishing more than 100 homes.

The team was led by News Director Joe Cowan, who now leads the newsroom at WSB-TV in Atlanta.

“As always, the News Center 7 team came through with the comprehensive coverage our community was counting on,” said Cowan. “You don’t produce newscasts to win awards, you produce newscasts to serve the community, so recognition like this is a bonus.”

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been presenting this award since 1972, as the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a broadcast pioneer who set the standard for the highest quality broadcast journalism.

©2025 Cox Media Group