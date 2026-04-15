Popular NYC SantaCon charity fundraiser was more con than Claus, authorities say

NEW YORK — A popular SantaCon charity fundraiser that floods New York City with thousands of inebriated young people in red and white Santa costumes every holiday season was true to its name: a con, federal authorities said as they arrested its organizer.

Stefan Pildes, 50, of Hewitt, New Jersey, was arrested on Wednesday and awaited an appearance in Manhattan federal court, where an indictment charging him with wire fraud was unsealed.

Federal authorities said he donated only a small fraction of the $2.7 million he raised through SantaCon charity events from 2019 to 2024. The tradition featured a ticketed bar crawl through city streets each December that has attracted over 25,000 people.

A message seeking comment was sent to an attorney for Pildes. The defendant was to make an initial appearance before a magistrate judge Wednesday.

Widely reviled by many residents for the chaos it brings to city streets and subways, the annual New York City bacchanal draws large throngs of costumed merrymakers to Manhattan’s streets and watering holes every year, with most people dressed as Saint Nick, though there are usually a few Mrs. Clauses, elves and the occasional Grinch.

The event traces its origins to a 1994 flash mob-style event in San Francisco dubbed “Santarchy,” intended to mock Christmas consumerism. As the idea spread to cities around the country, it moved away from its countercultural origins and became more of a mass bar crawl.

The New York City version is now promoted as “a charitable, non-political, nonsensical Santa Claus convention.”

Authorities said Pildes siphoned more than half of the proceeds raised each year to an entity he controlled so that he could renovate a lakefront property in New Jersey and fund concert tickets, luxury vacations in Hawaii and Las Vegas, extravagant meals and a luxury vehicle.

According to an indictment, Pildes spent much of the money on himself even though he claimed he received no compensation from the event.

“No producer received income from this event, this is a charity event,” the indictment alleges he wrote in a March 2023 email to a potential venue.

"Instead of donating the millions of dollars he raised, he ran his own con game,” U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said in a news release.

Pildes was president and controlled Participatory Safety Inc., the nonprofit entity that organized SantaCon, authorities said.

According to the indictment, Pildes solicited bars and restaurants to participate and donate 10% to 25% of their food and beverage sales to his charity organization.

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