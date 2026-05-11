Watching for heat to arrive later this week

The weather has been cool as of late. We’ve seen many days in the 60s and even 50s! That all looks like it is about to change.

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In the upper levels of the atmosphere, high pressure is about to take control of our southwest. We call this “ridging.” Underneath a ridge, rain chances decrease, and temperatures increase.

It’s going to take a few days, but I believe we’ll start to see the changes arriving on Saturday and Sunday.

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Saturday will be a warm day with highs near 80. Sunday and Monday, the mid-80s return. Some models have even warmer temperatures.

We’ll adjust that part of our forecast as we get closer and better model data comes in.

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