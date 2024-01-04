‘Very large’ cat that ‘doesn’t like strangers’ missing from Ohio neighborhood

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Ohio are asking residents to be on the lookout for a “very large” cat.

According to a social media post from the Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency, a Savannah Cat is missing from the Crystal Rock/Whites Landing area near the Sandusky and Erie County line.

The Sandusky County EMA is warning people to not try and catch the cat.

“This Savannah Cat (VERY LARGE) has a medical condition and does not like strangers,” the agency said in the social media post.

Anyone who spots the cat is asked to report sightings to the Dog Warden’s office at 419-334-2372 or the Sandusky County Dispatch Center at 419-332-2613 so the owner can be contacted.

