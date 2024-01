LIMA — A Lima teenager who was reported missing earlier this week has been found.

An Endangered Missing Child Advisory was issued for Makayla Buckner, 16, on Tuesday.

At the time, she hadn’t been seen since she left her home on Dec. 28 at 9:10 a.m., according to Lima Police Department.

Police believed she was in danger, but has since been found safe.









